Bingo Bugle Newspaper
Specialty newspaper
About
P.O. Box 527
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 527
Vashon, WA 98070
CEO
Tara Snowden
Parent Company
K & O Publishing, Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,070 - $15,020
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
At headquarters or regional location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Bio
Robert Snowden started Bingo Bugle in 1980 to serve the needs of charitable bingo organizations, Native American bingo and other gaming establishments. The first newspaper was published in 1980, serving the Tacoma, Washington, area. Each newspaper contains news and feature stories about bingo and related topics, as well as ads for games. Bingo Bugle newspapers are read throughout North America. By 2000, the paper’s circulation had surpassed 1 million.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $9,070 High - $15,020
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Wyoming, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Canada, Western Europe
