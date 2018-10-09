Bin There Dump That
#313 Franchise 500| Residential-friendly dumpster rentals

Bin There Dump That
Residential-friendly dumpster rentals
|

About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

1645 Finfar Ct.
Mississauga, ON L5J 4K1

CEO

Mike Kernaghan

Parent Company

That Franchise Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$73,050 - $128,250

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000 - $180,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$500-$1K/vehicle/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$1.2K-$2.4K/truck/mo

Financing Options

Bin There Dump That has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

Royalty fee waived for first year, first truck

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20-23 hours

Classroom Training:

13 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 4

Bin There Dump That is ranked #313 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $73,050 High - $128,250
Units
+17.5%+18 UNITS (1 Year) +68.1%+49 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Made Dumpsters a Family Business

Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Made Dumpsters a Family Business

James Spink wanted a job that allowed him to spend time with his wife and son. So, he joined the Bin There Dump That franchise family.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 9th, 2018
