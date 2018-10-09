Bin There Dump That
Residential-friendly dumpster rentals
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
1645 Finfar Ct.
Mississauga, ON L5J 4K1
CEO
Mike Kernaghan
Parent Company
That Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,050 - $128,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $180,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$500-$1K/vehicle/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.2K-$2.4K/truck/mo
Bin There Dump That has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee waived for first year, first truck
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20-23 hours
Classroom Training:
13 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4