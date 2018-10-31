Blo Blow Dry Bar
Blowouts, hair care, makeup
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1867 Yonge St., #600
Toronto, ON M8Y 0A7
Initial Investment ⓘ
$229,500 - $347,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
41-59 hours
Additional Training:
Weekly calls for 12 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14 - 17