This $59 Device Lets You Solo-Mine Bitcoin From Your Desk

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs tend to think differently about risk. Instead of chasing guaranteed returns, many look for asymmetric opportunities — small, controlled inputs with the potential for outsized outcomes. That mindset is exactly what makes solo Bitcoin mining interesting again, especially when it doesn’t require industrial infrastructure to get started.

The BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner takes a fundamentally different approach to mining, available for $59.99 (MSRP $149.99). Rather than earning tiny fractions of Bitcoin through pooled mining, it submits solo “tickets” for a chance to win an entire Bitcoin block reward. It’s a probability game, not a promise — but one designed to run quietly, efficiently, and continuously in the background while you focus on running your business. The device delivers a 1,000 KH/s hashrate, significantly higher than typical ticket miners, which means more tickets submitted and better odds over time.

For founders, consultants, and operators, the appeal is simplicity. The miner runs silently on a desk, draws less power than a light bulb, and doesn’t require a PC or technical setup. A built-in touchscreen shows real-time stats, while Wi-Fi connectivity keeps everything running autonomously. Once it’s plugged in, it’s essentially an always-on experiment in probability — one that doesn’t interfere with daily work.

This isn’t a replacement for traditional investments or revenue streams, and there are no guaranteed payouts. But as a long-term, low-maintenance exposure to Bitcoin mining upside, it can fit neatly into an entrepreneurial portfolio built around optionality and experimentation.

If the idea of running a silent, standalone Bitcoin miner alongside your daily workflow sounds compelling, the BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner is available now for $59.99 — a small, fixed input for a shot at a very large outcome.

StackSocial prices subject to change.