Book by Owner
Vacation-home property management
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
4816 Chippendale Dr.
Fort Collins, CO 80526
CEO
William Scott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,250 - $72,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Book by Owner offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3