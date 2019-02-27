BPC Franchising LLC
Alcoholic sorbets and gelatos
BPC Franchising LLC
Alcoholic sorbets and gelatos

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1905 Tampa Rd., #371
Oldsmar, FL 34677

CEO

Joseph Isaacs

Parent Company

Buzz Pop Cocktails Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$131,475 - $230,275

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

$1.5K/yr.

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

14-16 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $131,475 High - $230,275
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
