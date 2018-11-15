Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
730 Mulberry St.
Bridgewater, PA 15009
CEO
Jim Sahene
Parent Company
Bruster's Limited Partnership
Initial Investment ⓘ
$270,200 - $1,324,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Bruster's Real Ice Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
52-70 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 30
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia