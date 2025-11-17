Built to Last: Why Human-Centered Businesses Will Flourish in the Age of AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms industries and disrupts traditional business models, a crucial question arises: Which franchise opportunities and small-business investments are built to endure?

Join us for an insightful discussion with Nick Friedman, co-founder and president of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving®, as we explore why human-centered, service-based, and labor-intensive businesses are thriving in the AI era — and how franchise investors can position themselves for long-term success.

What you’ll learn

Current AI disruptions: Identify which industries are being affected by AI today and which ones remain strong. Explore where automation is creating risks — and which recession-resistant franchise models remain profitable.

Resilience of service-based businesses: Understand why hands-on services like junk hauling and moving are less susceptible to automation. These essential, people-powered, automation-resistant franchises represent some of the best low-tech business opportunities to own in the next decade.

Integrating AI with a human touch: Discover practical methods successful franchises use to incorporate technology without losing the authenticity and personal connection that drive loyalty. Learn how smart franchise owners leverage AI tools while protecting the customer relationships that create repeat business and referrals.

Franchise benefits in an AI economy: Learn what sets labor-focused, purpose-driven franchise models apart for long-term prosperity compared to digital-only or tech-heavy ventures. Understand how investing in a scalable, service-based franchise can outperform purely online business concepts in today’s marketplace.

Culture as a competitive advantage: Delve into how emotional intelligence, empathy, and people-first leadership create cultures that technology cannot replicate. See how College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving combines strong values with high-growth potential in a rapidly changing world.

“Four Fs” framework for franchise success: Friedman will also share his effective roadmap for investors evaluating franchise ownership options and provide insight into new legislation shaping the future of work.

Who should attend

This live webinar is ideal for:

Entrepreneurs exploring AI-resistant franchise opportunities

Business leaders adapting to technological disruption

Corporate professionals seeking to transition into purpose-driven business ownership

Investors looking for sustainable, human-centered, community-focused business models

If you’re evaluating franchise opportunities that align profit with purpose, this session will help you understand why people-first brands continue to outperform in an AI-driven economy.

Reserve your spot today

Find out why the most resilient businesses in the age of AI prioritize humanity. The Built to Last: Why Human-Centered Businesses Will Flourish in the Age of AI webinar will take place live on Tuesday January 20 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

Reserve your spot today to discover why service-based franchises like College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving are proving to be among the most recession-resistant, high-demand investments for the years ahead.

The session will be moderated by Business Development Consultant Terry Rice, ensuring there’s ample time to address your questions live.