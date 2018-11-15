Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC
About
Founded

1945

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

6700 Tower Cir., #1000
Franklin, TN 37067

CEO

Jason Marker

Parent Company

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

Ticker Symbol

CKR

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,622,000 - $2,171,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

400 hours

Classroom Training:

51 hours

Additional Training:

12 weeks of management training & at grand opening

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC is ranked #15 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1941, Carl N. Karcher and his wife Margaret took $15 in savings, borrowed another $311 on their car, and bought a hot dog cart in Los Angeles. They grew their business to four carts before opening the first Carl's Drive-In Barbecue in 1945 and adding hamburgers to the menu. The first Carl's Jr. locations-- so-named because they were smaller than the drive-ins-- opened in the 1950's. Today the company has locations throughout the West and Southwest, and is known for menu items such as its Six Dollar Burgers.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,622,000 High - $2,171,500
Units
+4.6%+71 UNITS (1 Year) +12.6%+181 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Northeast, Southwest, West, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

