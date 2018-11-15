Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC
Burgers
Founded
1945
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
6700 Tower Cir., #1000
Franklin, TN 37067
CEO
Jason Marker
Parent Company
CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,622,000 - $2,171,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
400 hours
Classroom Training:
51 hours
Additional Training:
12 weeks of management training & at grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Northeast, Southwest, West, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe