Carstar Franchise Systems Inc.
Auto collision repair
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Michael Macaluso
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$283,700 - $829,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,995 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $3.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to $1.2K/mo.
Carstar Franchise Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24-50 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training, 1-2 days; Ongoing training at franchisee's location as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 9