Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Toasted sandwiches, salads, snacks
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
1305 Duff Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
CEO
Scott Jennings
Initial Investment ⓘ
$336,000 - $678,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
84 hours
Classroom Training:
84 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20