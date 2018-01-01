City Publications
Publications for affluent homeowners
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
400 Interstate North Pkwy., #530
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Richard Houden
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,650 - $267,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $250,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
City Publications has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee for transitioning veterans
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
6 days
Classroom Training:
3 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2