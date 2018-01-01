Computer Explorers
Technology education for children & adults
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
12715 Telge Rd.
Cypress, TX 77429
CEO
Carol Hadley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,925 - $73,250
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Computer Explorers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Computer Explorers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
10 business days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6
In 2003, Computertots/Computer Explorers was acquired by The International Center for Entrepreneurial Development Inc., which also owns Kwik Kopy Printing, Kwik Kopy Business Centers, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, Copy Club, Women’s Health Boutique and Parcel Plus.