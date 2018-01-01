Computer Explorers
Computer Explorers
About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1988 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

12715 Telge Rd.
Cypress, TX 77429

CEO

Carol Hadley

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$62,925 - $73,250

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Computer Explorers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Computer Explorers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Marketing Support

National Media

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

2 days

Classroom Training:

10 business days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

Bio
In 1984, personal computers were still considered a luxury, and schools were figuring out how to best use the new technology as a learning tool. Moms Karen Marshall and Mary Rogers saw the teaching potential of computers and began Computertots/Computer Explorers with $1,500, one computer and 10 young students. Franchisees can operate the business using either a manager model or an owner-operated model. A manager employs a staff to assist in the teaching and operation of the business; the owner of an owner-operated model not only teaches classes, but also operates the business.

In 2003, Computertots/Computer Explorers was acquired by The International Center for Entrepreneurial Development Inc., which also owns Kwik Kopy Printing, Kwik Kopy Business Centers, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, Copy Club, Women’s Health Boutique and Parcel Plus.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $62,925 High - $73,250
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

