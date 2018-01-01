Consignment King
Consignment and fundraising events
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
840 S. Rancho Dr., #4-423
Las Vegas, NV 89106
CEO
David Louy II
Initial Investment ⓘ
$37,875 - $48,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Consignment King has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Additional Training:
At-home training