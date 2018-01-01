the Coop Franchise Group LLC
Play and party spaces
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
11118 Ventura Blvd.
Studio City, CA 91604
CEO
Juliet Ward
Initial Investment ⓘ
$130,500 - $283,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$8,000 - $15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
the Coop Franchise Group LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2