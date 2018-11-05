Crepe Delicious
Crepes, panini, gelato
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
147 Citation Dr., #30
Concord, ON L4K 2P8
CEO
Oded Yefet
Initial Investment ⓘ
$247,300 - $604,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Crepe Delicious has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours