Deezfruta
Juices and smoothies
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
7535 N. Kendall Dr., #100
Miami, FL 33156
CEO
Ramon Garza
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,850 - $135,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Deezfruta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
9 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5