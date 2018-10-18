Deli Delicious
Sandwiches, salads, sides
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2495 W. Shaw Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
CEO
Mohammad Hobab
Parent Company
Deli Delicious Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$122,250 - $467,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $10,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Deli Delicious has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
41 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12