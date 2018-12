Ed Hackbarth opened the first Del Taco restaurant in Barstow, California, in 1964. A few months later, he added a second restaurant with a drive-thru window in Corona, California. Locations eventually spread across California and many parts of the United States.

Del Taco restaurants offer items including a value menu of tacos and burritos priced under $1, a Mexican menu of burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and an American menu featuring hamburgers, fries and shakes.