Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill
Mexican/American food
Founded
1964
Franchising Since
1967 (51 Years)
Corporate Address
25521 Commercentre Dr., #200
Lake Forest, CA 92630
CEO
John Cappasola Jr.
Parent Company
Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$859,700 - $2,116,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
408 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours
Additional Training:
At training store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50
Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill is ranked #188 in the Franchise 500!
Del Taco restaurants offer items including a value menu of tacos and burritos priced under $1, a Mexican menu of burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and an American menu featuring hamburgers, fries and shakes.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming