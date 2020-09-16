Device Pitstop
Device Pitstop
About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2013 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

13801 Industrial Park Blvd.
Plymouth, MN 55441

Leadership

Ronald Olson, President

Parent Company

NTY Franchise Co. LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$100,700 - $218,250

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

$2K/yr.

Financing Options

Device Pitstop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

49 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $100,700 High - $218,250
Units
-23.1%-3 UNITS (1 Year) -37.5%-6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Minnesota

