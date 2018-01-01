DMK Burger Bar
Beef, lamb, turkey, and veggie burgers, fries, shakes
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1765 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL 60642
Parent Company
DMK Franchisor LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$312,500 - $769,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
DMK Burger Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20