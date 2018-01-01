DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
Pizza and craft beer
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
14823 Fitzhugh Rd.
Austin, TX 78736
CEO
Chuck Thorp
Parent Company
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$322,500 - $499,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
61 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas