Dryclean USA
Dry cleaning
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
290 N.E. 68th St.
Miami, FL 33138
CEO
Michael Steiner
Parent Company
EnviroStar Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$261,500 - $606,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$6.9K/yr.
Dryclean USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Dryclean USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
7 days
Additional Training:
At Dryclean USA training plant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 7