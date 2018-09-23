Dryer Vent Wizard Int'l. LLC
Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
37735 Enterprise Ct., #100
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
CEO
Jason Kapica
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,650 - $151,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$85,000 - $180,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,000 - $59,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Dryer Vent Wizard Int'l. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours