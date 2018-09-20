Eat the Frog Fitness
Fitness studios
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
1567 Highlands Dr. N.E., #110
Issaquah, WA 98029
CEO
Joe Culver
Parent Company
ETF Fitness Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$429,000 - $636,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Eat the Frog Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
64 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15