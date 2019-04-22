Eden Lifestyle Boutique
Women's and children's apparel, accessories, and gifts
About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

3245 W. Main St., #215
Frisco, TX 75034

CEO

Bobby Herbold

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$107,090 - $254,000

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,000 - $19,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Regional Advertising

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $107,090 High - $254,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

