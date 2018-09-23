Edible Arrangements
Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
95 Barnes Rd.
Wallingford, CT 06492
CEO
Mike Rotondo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$189,750 - $348,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Edible Arrangements has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
38 hours
Classroom Training:
84 hours
Additional Training:
Web-based training & computer-based video learning prior to opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 7
Edible Arrangements is ranked #53 in the Franchise 500!
Edible Arrangements began franchising in 2001. In addition to the company's signature fresh fruit arrangements, the product line has expanded to include chocolate-dipped fresh fruit, fruit salads, fruit sundaes, beverages and other "grab and go" products.