#53 Franchise 500| Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets

Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2000 (18 Years)

Corporate Address

95 Barnes Rd.
Wallingford, CT 06492

CEO

Mike Rotondo

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$189,750 - $348,950

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Edible Arrangements has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

38 hours

Classroom Training:

84 hours

Additional Training:

Web-based training & computer-based video learning prior to opening

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 7

Edible Arrangements is ranked #53 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
At age 17, Tariq Farid borrowed $5,000 from his parents to buy a flower shop in East Haven, Connecticut, and within two years, he was running four flourishing stores. But after seven years as a florist, he came up with a new idea--bouquets you can eat. He opened the first Edible Arrangements store in 1999, creating, selling and delivering bouquets of fresh fruit sculpted to look like flowers.

Edible Arrangements began franchising in 2001. In addition to the company's signature fresh fruit arrangements, the product line has expanded to include chocolate-dipped fresh fruit, fruit salads, fruit sundaes, beverages and other "grab and go" products.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $189,750 High - $348,950
Units
-0.6%-8 UNITS (1 Year) +8.1%+93 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

From Award-Winning High School Entrepreneur to Edible Arrangements Franchisee

Aislinn Smith first appeared in 'Entrepreneur' 20 years ago, after founding a dance studio as a teenager. Here's what she's been up to in the last two decades.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories

These franchise owners share something in common: An indomitable spirit, which makes their personal stories so enlightening.
Julie Bennett | 5 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read

