Energy Performance Int'l. Inc.
Energy efficiency products and services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1325 Howe Ave., #200
Sacramento, CA 95825
CEO
Ralph Giannella
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,950 - $155,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Energy Performance Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours