Founded
1982
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
12075 Carmel Mountain Rd.
San Diego, CA 92128
CEO
Rob Streett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$462,950 - $1,170,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Epic Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
110 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours