ERA Franchise Systems LLC
Real estate
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
CEO
Charlie Young
Parent Company
ERA Financial Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,700 - $209,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
ERA Franchise Systems LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week