F45 Training
Fitness studios
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
236 California St.
El Segundo, CA 90245
CEO
Rob Deutsch
Parent Company
F45 Training
Initial Investment ⓘ
$220,000 - $299,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$2.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
F45 Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5