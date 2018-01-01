Face. Brow & Beauty Bar
Makeup, eyebrow shaping and microblading, body waxing, facials, eyelash extensions
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
900 S. Miami Ave., #128
Miami, FL 33130
CEO
Fatima Lalani
Initial Investment ⓘ
$106,000 - $231,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Face. Brow & Beauty Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16.5 hours
Classroom Training:
17 hours