Fantastic Sams Cut & Color
Hair salons
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Cummings Center, #1100
Beverly, MA 01915
CEO
Kathie Lee
Parent Company
Dessange Group North America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,862 - $316,006
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$362+/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$142/wk.
Fantastic Sams Cut & Color has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
At regional office
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8