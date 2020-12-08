Fat Tuesday
Daiquiris/frozen drinks

Fat Tuesday
Daiquiris/frozen drinks

About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1993 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

1115 N. Causeway Blvd., #200
Mandeville, LA 70471

Leadership

Danny Cattan, Director of Franchise Development

Parent Company

David Briggs Enterprises Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$479,000 - $1,079,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$20,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

Fat Tuesday has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

10 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $479,000 High - $1,079,000
Units
-3.3%-1 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
