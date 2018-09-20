Fit36
Group fitness training
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
9780 S. Meridian Blvd., #400
Englewood, CO 80112
CEO
Joe Luongo
Parent Company
WellBiz Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$173,900 - $266,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$275,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Fit36 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
19 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours