Flame & Skewers
Mediterranean food
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
5482 California Ave.
Bakersfield, CA 93309
CEO
Nabeel Mansour
Initial Investment ⓘ
$295,300 - $459,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Flame & Skewers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10