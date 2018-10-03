Floor Coverings International
About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1989 (29 Years)

Corporate Address

5390 Triangle Pkwy., #125
Norcross, GA 30092

CEO

Tom Wood

Parent Company

FirstService Brands

Ticker Symbol

FSV

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$153,900 - $222,400

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$57,900 - $57,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Floor Coverings International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

10 hours

Classroom Training:

120 hours

Additional Training:

Regional meetings & national convention

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Floor Coverings International is ranked #156 in the Franchise 500!
Bio

Based in Atlanta, Floor Coverings International is a mobile floor-covering franchise that lets customers shop at home for hardwood, laminate and tile flooring, carpet and area rugs, and window coverings. The company's mobile van showrooms hold more than 3,000 styles and colors of name-brand products for residential and commercial use.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $153,900 High - $222,400
Units
+25.8%+34 UNITS (1 Year) +43.1%+50 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

From Wall Street to Franchisee

From Wall Street to Franchisee

More than 500,000 workers have left the financial sector since the recession began. Many of them became franchisees.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
October 3rd, 2018
