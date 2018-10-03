Floor Coverings International
Flooring
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
5390 Triangle Pkwy., #125
Norcross, GA 30092
CEO
Tom Wood
Parent Company
FirstService Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$153,900 - $222,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$57,900 - $57,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Floor Coverings International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Additional Training:
Regional meetings & national convention
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Floor Coverings International is ranked #156 in the Franchise 500!
Based in Atlanta, Floor Coverings International is a mobile floor-covering franchise that lets customers shop at home for hardwood, laminate and tile flooring, carpet and area rugs, and window coverings. The company's mobile van showrooms hold more than 3,000 styles and colors of name-brand products for residential and commercial use.