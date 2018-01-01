French Fry Heaven
Gourmet fries
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
3304 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CEO
Scott Nelowet
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,900 - $339,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
French Fry Heaven has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
Varies
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 12