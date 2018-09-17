Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
2050 Tower Dr.
Glenview, IL 60026
CEO
Yasen Nikolov
Parent Company
AFCM Ltd.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$627,097 - $1,947,081
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Funtopia has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
40 - 80