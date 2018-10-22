Great Harvest Franchising Inc.
Bakery cafes
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
28 S. Montana St.
Dillon, MT 59725
CEO
Mike Ferretti
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,100 - $630,930
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Great Harvest Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
93 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training