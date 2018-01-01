Guava Healthcare Inc.
Medical/nonmedical home care, staffing, transportation
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
407 Valley Brook Dr.
Hockessin, DE 19707
CEO
Mary Schreiber
Initial Investment
$84,950 - $121,500
Liquid Cash Requirement
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Guava Healthcare Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable
Guava Healthcare Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee