Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
247 N. 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
CEO
Cody Howard
Parent Company
M-CO Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,000 - $84,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$39,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$39,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee/equipment; 50% royalty fee for the first year
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
5 days