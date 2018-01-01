House of Bread
Specialty breads, muffins, scones

About
Founded

1996

Franchising Since

1998 (20 Years)

Corporate Address

299 Marsh St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

CEO

Sheila McCann

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$157,000 - $347,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

House of Bread has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

10 days

Classroom Training:

14 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8

Bio
After spending six years as a lawyer, Sheila McCann decided to do something different with her life. At Harvard Business School, she researched several business ideas before settling on a bread bakery. McCann had fond memories of baking with her grandmother as a child in Montana. Inspired by her grandmother’s spirit of independence and endurance, she founded House of Bread in San Luis Obispo in 1996.

The company targets its specialty breads to young professionals, health-conscious consumers and baby boomers looking to increase fiber in their diets. House of Bread lets customers sample its healthful, whole-grain breads and watch the bread being made. All stores feature on-site milling.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $157,000 High - $347,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 15th, 2014
