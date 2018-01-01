House of Bread
Specialty breads, muffins, scones
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
299 Marsh St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
CEO
Sheila McCann
Initial Investment ⓘ
$157,000 - $347,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
House of Bread has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
14 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8
The company targets its specialty breads to young professionals, health-conscious consumers and baby boomers looking to increase fiber in their diets. House of Bread lets customers sample its healthful, whole-grain breads and watch the bread being made. All stores feature on-site milling.