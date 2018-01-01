After spending six years as a lawyer, Sheila McCann decided to do something different with her life. At Harvard Business School, she researched several business ideas before settling on a bread bakery. McCann had fond memories of baking with her grandmother as a child in Montana. Inspired by her grandmother’s spirit of independence and endurance, she founded House of Bread in San Luis Obispo in 1996.

The company targets its specialty breads to young professionals, health-conscious consumers and baby boomers looking to increase fiber in their diets. House of Bread lets customers sample its healthful, whole-grain breads and watch the bread being made. All stores feature on-site milling.