HUMAN Healthy Markets
Healthful-food distribution

About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2012 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

4641 Leahy St.
Culver City, CA 90232

CEO

Sean Kelly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$64,397 - $109,897

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,900 - $39,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

to 6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

HUMAN Healthy Markets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

National Media

Regional Advertising

Classroom Training:

4 days

Additional Training:

In Southern CA or Miami; virtual coaching, 4 months; webinars; ongoing training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Bio
Sean Kelly and Andy Mackensen founded HUMAN Healthy Vending with the goal of increasing access to healthier foods and drinks. HUMAN stands for Helping United Manking and Nutrition. In addition to food and beverage vending machines, the company has expanded its offerings to include a micromarket opportunity, installing self-service kiosks in office buildings, as well as a snack-of-the-month subscription service.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $64,397 High - $109,897
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
