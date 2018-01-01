HUMAN Healthy Markets
Healthful-food distribution
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
4641 Leahy St.
Culver City, CA 90232
CEO
Sean Kelly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,397 - $109,897
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
HUMAN Healthy Markets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
4 days
Additional Training:
In Southern CA or Miami; virtual coaching, 4 months; webinars; ongoing training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2