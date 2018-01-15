Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2111 S. 67th St., #410
Omaha, NB 68106
CEO
Brian Petranick
Parent Company
RiseMark Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,450 - $138,083
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $240,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ikor Int'l. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
74 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2