2011
2018 (2 Years)
255 Bellevue Ave.
Montclair, NJ 07043
Adria Pullins, Franchise Development
Kika Stretch Inc.
$75,710 - $109,140
$200,000 - $500,000
$40,000 - $40,000
7%
Kika Stretch Studios offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Kika Stretch Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
10 hours
30 hours