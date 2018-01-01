Kremo Ice Cream
Ice cream
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2180 Pleasant Hill Rd., #B6
Duluth, GA 30096
CEO
Duong Nguyen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$180,900 - $273,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Kremo Ice Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
34.5 hours
Classroom Training:
5.25 hours