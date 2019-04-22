La Quinta by Wyndham
La Quinta by Wyndham
Hotels
About
Founded

1968

Franchising Since

2000 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07030

CEO

Geoff Ballotti

Parent Company

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Ticker Symbol

WH

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$452,400 - $11,052,800

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$55,000 - $55,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.5% - 5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

La Quinta by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

La Quinta by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

3-4 days

Classroom Training:

4 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

20 - 25

La Quinta by Wyndham is ranked #242 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $452,400 High - $11,052,800
Units
+0.4%+4 UNITS (1 Year) +3.4%+30 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Mexico, South America
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
