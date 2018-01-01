Liberty Burger
Burgers, sides, shakes, alcohol
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
5181 Keller Springs Rd., #201
Dallas, TX 75248
CEO
Gene Street, Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$540,000 - $789,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Liberty Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming