Logic in a Cup Espresso
Coffee
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2150 S.E. Hwy. 101, #181
Lincoln City, OR 97367
CEO
Adam Kelly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,050 - $364,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Logic in a Cup Espresso has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee